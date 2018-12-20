NXT Results, Video Highlights, and Analysis - December 19th, 2018

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.90K // 20 Dec 2018, 07:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Gargano vanquished his demons on NXT

The penultimate episode of NXT in 2018 boasted the steel cage match between Johnny Gargano and former NXT Champion Aleister Black. Both men have history since they put on a fantastic show back at NXT Takeover: War Games in a match that stemmed from the fact that Black was attacked by Gargano in the parking lot of NXT so that he could face Tommaso Ciampa in a one on one match in Brooklyn back in the summer.

It was the end of a feud that defined NXT for most of the summer and the WWE Universe were fully unaware of the treat that awaited them.

Io Shirai and Dakota Kai vs Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke

Dakota Kai and Io Shirai picked up the win on NXT

There was a lot of history between these four women, dating all the way back to Takeover: War Games, but finally Kai and Shirai got their wish when they stepped in a tag team match against one-half of the four Horsewomen Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke.

Kai showcased what was seen as a new attitude throughout the match as she took the fight to Duke, but the heels used nefarious tactics to switch match into their favor, which was where the alienation of Kai began and the two women continued to tag in and out and keep Kai away from her partner.

Kai finally made her way to Shirai after a beautiful overhead kick to Duke, which allowed The Japanese star to clear house and deliver an impressive springboard dropkick followed by a moonsault. Kai disposed of Duke whilst Shirai picked up the pin over Marina Shafir in what was seen as a huge upset in the NXT Women's Division.

Winners: Io Shirai and Dakota Kai

Backstage Matt Riddle stated that he can't blame Kassius Ohno for attacking him since he needed to have all the advantages he could get since he was knocked out in seven seconds on their first outing. He then went on to dare Ohno to step back in the ring with him so that he could do the same again.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement