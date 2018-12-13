NXT results, video highlights, and analysis - November 12th, 2018

Ricochet signed up for an open challenge this week on NXT

The Undisputed Era returned to NXT this week as they addressed EC3 and the fact that The War Raiders were seemingly coming for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Ricochet also handed out an open challenge, as NXT continued to build towards NXT Takeover: Philadelphia on January 26th.

The Undisputed Era kicked off the show to address the attack on EC3 when Bobby Fish decided to take him out with a chair, before Adam Cole declared that the group would be draped in gold over the next year, before The Top One Percent made his way to the ring for his match against Bobby Fish.

EC3 vs Bobby Fish

Bobby Fish had back up this week on NXT

EC3 has issues with Bobby Fish after he decided to attack his knee with a steel chair a few weeks ago and end his career, which is why EC3 wanted some revenge in this match-up. The Top One Percent took all of the momentum in the opening exchanges as he showed Fish exactly who he was messing with before Fish began to work on the leg that he had injured all those weeks ago.

Undisputed Era remained at ringside to cheer on their friend and he delivered a stunning exploder suplex but this was then countered by EC3, who delivered a suplex of his own. The boys at ringside paid dividends when they tried to interfere in the match but the distraction wasn't enough since EC3 was able to pick up the win off a roll up.

Undisputed Era attacked after the match as a four on one assault ensued, but Heavy Machinery made the save and managed to clear house despite the odds still being out of their favor. EC3 went on to send a clear message to The Undisputed Ers when he delivered The Top One Percenter to Kyle O'Reilly before Otis Dozovic delivered an impressive elbow.

Heavy Machinery look as though they are looking to claim those Tag Team Championships for the first time.

Winner: EC3

Backstage Dakota Kai and Io Shirai noted that they are not taking the fact that Shayna Baszler's friends Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir keep involving themselves in the Champion's business, so they want a match against the two women next week.

