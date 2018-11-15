NXT Results, Video highlights, and Analysis (November 14th, 2018)

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 538 // 15 Nov 2018, 08:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Undisputed Era stood tall this week on NXT

NXT TakeOver: WarGames II takes place this Saturday night live from Los Angeles and sees four huge matches from the developmental roster as the NXT Championship and Women's Championship will be on the line. The annual WarGames match takes place and Aleister Black finally gets an opportunity to exact some revenge on Johnny Gargano when the two step in the ring one on one.

This was the final recorded episode of NXT ahead of this weekend's TakeOver: WarGames but even though the final card has already been announced, it was still expected to be a stacked episode from Full Sail University.

#1 Bianca Belair vs Mia Yim

Bianca was pushed to the limit by Mia Yim

Bianca Belair faced a tough test this week as she took on Mae Young Classic star Mia Yim, who showed off a number of interesting submissions and knee strikes as the commentary team talked up the fact that Yim was once roommates with NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler.

Belair was dominated in the opening exchanges in a way that the EST has never been breached before, but she managed to pull the advantage back into her favor as she worked the neck of Yim and kept her grounded.

Belair showed a lack of respect when it came to her challenger and the trash talking almost cost her the match. Yim took full advantage by making a number of interesting pin attempts and almost got the win off a gut wrench suplex, but she was unable to be the first woman to pin Bianca Belair, since the EST of NXT managed to hit the K.O.D from out of nowhere.

This win could easily put Belair's name into the conversation when it comes to a challenger for the NXT Women's Championship following this weekend's WarGames event.

Backstage War Raiders, Pete Dunne and Ricochet were arguing backstage about who should face Kyle O'Reilly tonight in their WarGames advantage match. Dunne and Ricochet believed that they were the right people for the job, but in the end, it was Hanson who stepped up and stated that he will take care of business.

Matt Riddle was then seen backstage talking to Cathy Kelley before he was interrupted by Kassius Ohno who was still waiting on his answer to his challenge for a match. Ohno called "The Broshow" trash before Riddle then accepted his challenge for next week.

"Next week I'll take your little test, I'll pass your little test and I'm gonna leave OH NO Kassius knocked out in the ring.." -@SuperKingofBros #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/9jCGr3yiY5 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 15, 2018

1 / 3 NEXT