NXT Spoiler: Huge Championship match announced for NXT Takeover: Phoenix 

Phillipa Marie
Feature
29 Nov 2018, 19:46 IST

Baszler will step into a huge match in Phoenix
Baszler will step into a huge match in Phoenix

What's the story?

NXT's most recent batch of tapings took place last night and saw the build-up towards Takeover: Phoenix begins, which included a huge title match being announced.

In case you didn't know...

Shayna Baszler most recently defended her Women's Championship against Kairi Sane in a two out of three falls match at Takeover: War Games, where she was helped by Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke once again. This time Sane had her own backup in the form of Dakota Kai and Io Shirai but it wasn't enough to win her Championship back.

Last night on NXT Kai, Sane and Shirai challenged all three women to a six-woman tag team match, which could lead through to the end of their feud.

The heart of the matter

At the upcoming tapings, Bianca Belair won the right to challenge for the NXT Women's Championship for the first time and she will now put her undefeated streak on the line against Baszler in Phoenix the night before The Royal Rumble.

Belair has been looking for a shot at the Women's Championship for months and finally, The EST of NXT will be given her chance in what could be Baszler's final NXT match as rumours of a main roster call-up continue.

Belair has been making waves all over the world and is considered to be one of the best female wrestlers in the company at present, so this is a huge match for both Baszler and Belair in Arizona.

What's next?

NXT Takeover: Phoenix takes place on January 26th live from Phoenix, Arizona and will include a number of interesting matchups, this is just the first title match to be announced for the show but there is expected to be many more hotly anticipated encounters on the card.

Do you think Bianca Belair will become Women's Champion in Phoenix? Have your say in the comments section below...

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

