NXT Spoiler: Women's Championship match set for TakeOver: Brooklyn IV

The first match on the TakeOver: Brooklyn IV card was made official.

A marquee matchup was made for TakeOver: Brooklyn.

What's the story?

WWE NXT conducted its first series of tapings ahead of TakeOver: Brooklyn IV on August 18th, the night before SummerSlam. During these tapings, which run for three episodes, a new number one contender for the NXT Women's Championship was revealed.

She'll have her title match at NXT's annual Brooklyn extravaganza, which is usually considered by fans to be the yellow brand's biggest event of the year.

In case you didn't know...

The current NXT Women's Champion is Shayna Baszler, who won the title at TakeOver: New Orleans against Ember Moon and is fresh off of a title defence against Nikki Cross at last week's TakeOver: Chicago. The Queen of Spades has looked unstoppable so far, but during the latest round of tapings, a triple threat match was announced to determine her next challenger.

The heart of the matter

The triple threat match featured Nikki Cross, Candice LeRae, and Kairi Sane, with the champion on commentary. Kairi Sane emerged the victor after hitting the Insane Elbow on LeRae as she attempted to pin Cross following a moonsault.

According to the reports of fans in attendance for the tapings at Full Sail, the match was quite hard-hitting and should be a highlight of NXT television in the weeks to come.

Also during the tapings, Kairi Sane cut a promo declaring that she had beaten Shayna Baszler before, in the final of last year's Mae Young Classic, and would do so again. She'll now have the opportunity. The two are currently 1-1 against each other in televised matches. She's the only woman on the NXT roster who has a victory over the current champion.

What's next?

Kairi Sane is set to challenge Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship at TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, which will take place on the night of August 18th on the WWE Network.

