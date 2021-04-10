NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 2 star ratings

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 2 had all the intrigue and drama of Night 1, and then some. The superstars of the black and gold brand put on a stellar show for the second night in a row. This proves once again that TakeOver is one of the most consistent wrestling events on the planet.

A wrestling card is only as good as its matches, and this show had the most diverse and unique in the history of TakeOver. Each bout offered something different for fans as NXT managed to wow everyone.

The night saw plenty of action as all five matches truly stood on their own two feet. Gargano and Reed put on a great big man-little man bout. Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon managed to retain their tag titles. The night was then capped off with the grudge match of the year.

How do we measure the quality of any of these matches? Well, with the star ratings.

#5. A classic ladder match with a modern flare at NXT TakeOver

Escobar vs. Devlin for the Cruiserweight title

Santos Escobar and Jordan Devlin fought for the true Cruiserweight Championship on Night 2 of Stand & Deliver. The match was filled with fantastic action. It felt as if we were watching ladder matches of the old days.

The bout featured plenty of hard-hitting moments, and there was hardly anything pretty about the first half. It was simply the two men hitting each other with ladders.

This was honestly the most perplexing facet of the clash. Everyone assumed these two high-flyers would go in all guns blazing. Instead, the two told a story of substance over style.

That doesn't mean there were no spectacular spots. Devlin managed to smash Escobar with a Moonsault from the top of a ladder. Then the two NXT stars flew off a dual set of ladders while Devlin hit Escobar with a Spanish Fly.

Both Escobar and Devlin showed amazing restraint when busting out high-flying moves, showing how storytelling can be present even in a chaotic match stipulation. In the end, Escobar came out the true NXT Cruiserweight champ.

Star Rating: 4/5

