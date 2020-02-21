NXT star pulled from event amid injury fears

A battle for the NXT UK Championship

There is concern for one NXT star tonight following reports of an injury.

Former NXT UK Champion, Tyler Bate, is thought to be suffering from an unknown complaint and could be set for time on the sidelines.

'The Big Strong Boi' was slated to appear at an independent event this coming weekend, but according to its promoter, will now have to miss the show.

Over the Top Wrestling is set to stage 'Dead On' this Saturday afternoon in Belfast, with Bate teaming with fellow Moustache Mountain star, Trent Seven, to battle True Pros.

The 22-year-old, who was the first ever WWE UK Champion, was pulled from the event, with the company citing an "unavoidable" circumstance, referring to a "recent injury."

Due to recent injury, Tyler Bate will no long appear at #DeadOn

This is unavoidable in wrestling, Apologies #OTT pic.twitter.com/MAUKsCgOHX — OTT WRESTLING (@OTT_wrestling) February 20, 2020

Neither Bate nor WWE have commented specifically on his injury or long-term fitness, but it is undoubtedly a blow for fans of the Wolverhampton-born grappler, who continues to make real strides in his career.

Tyler Bate - always on the rise

Already an eight-year veteran, he's spent the last three as a major player in WWE's UK development, also winning the NXT Tag Team Championships with seven back in the summer of 2018, downing the Undisputed Era.

Bate lost the NXT UK title to Pete Dunne in the Match of the Year for NXT a year prior, while in the the summer of 2019, his outing against Walter for the same championship landed a 5.25 rating from Dave Meltzer, one of just a trio of matches to do so in WWE.

As such, while its likely this set-back is just a blip in this talented youngster's meteoric rise, fans will be anxious to get confirmation he won't be out for too long.