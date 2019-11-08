NXT stars Adam Cole, Dakota Kai, Damien Priest and more dealing with injuries

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST News 08 Nov 2019, 22:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole

WWE releases latest NXT injury report

Following this week's episode of NXT, WWE has released its updated NXT injury report, and the report notes that top names such as NXT Champion Adam Cole, Dakota Kai, and more stars are currently dealing with injuries.

Per the report, Adam Cole suffered a laceration over his eye during the attack from The O.C. which took place before NXT went on air this week. It looks like Cole will not miss any ring time following the injury.

The report also notes that Dakota Kai suffered a sprained knee during her non-title match against Shayna Baszler on NXT this week. The report lists Kai as "day to day", meaning it looks like the injury is not serious, but it remains to be seen when Kai will be cleared to return to action.

Fellow Undisputed Era member Bobby Fish had a tooth knocked out during the attack from The O.C. before NXT this week, and his status remains uncertain as Fish awaits the results of an MRI.

Finally, the WWE injury report notes that Damien Priest, who lost a singles match to Pete Dunne on NXT this week, sustained a possible back fracture after he was attacked by Killian Dain following Priest's match against Dunne. The report adds that Priest will undergo X-rays and his in-ring status will be evaluated pending the results of the scans.

Dakota Kai was not selected to be a member of Rhea Ripley's team for the upcoming NXT TakeOver: WarGames match, so it remains to be seen whether or not Kai will be booked for the event which takes place one night before WWE Survivor Series. It's always possible WWE could be pulling a swerve and will have Dakota Kai join Shayna Baszler's team at the event, but that remains unconfirmed.

Who would you like to see join Team Baszler at WarGames? Let us know in the comments section, and now you can rate RAW, SmackDown, and NXT matches on Sportskeeda!