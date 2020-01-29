NXT Superstar immortalizes Royal Rumble appearance with tattoo

Royal Rumble 2020 was a special night for the Wednesday night Superstars

NXT ran roughshod over the Women's Royal Rumble match this past Sunday. Not only did Bianca Belair kick off the bout with Alexa Bliss, but the Black & Gold Brand actually had more representation than any other brand in the company.

While RAW had eight Superstars in the Rumble and SmackDown had seven, NXT's participants reached double digits, actually hitting a dozen if you count Beth Phoenix (NXT commentary) and Toni Storm (NXT UK). Belair, Mercedes Martinez, Shayna Baszler and more filled the ring in hopes of becoming the first NXT star to win a Rumble.

Although that didn't happen, they represented the brand well. Belair was in the match longer than any other competitor for 33 minutes and 20 seconds. The EST of NXT, along with Baszler, also tied for the most eliminations in the match, doubling the eliminations made by the runner-up in that category, Rumble winner Charlotte Flair.

That night meant much more for Tegan Nox, who commemorated the event with some ink.

The Girl with the Shiniest Wizard has a shiny new tattoo

On Twitter, Nox revealed that she'd gotten a tattoo of her entry number right behind her ear. The Royal Rumble event meant a lot to her, revealing that it was the first PPV she'd watched live.

No one will ever understand just how much Sunday & the Royal Rumble means to me!



Not only did I get to be in the match with my friends but I got to watch/work with my actual heroes & it’s was the 1 PPV that I always watched live with my grandfather...it was more than special!💙 pic.twitter.com/HnCuKT29py — Tegan Nox 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TeganNoxWWE_) January 28, 2020

Considering the nostalgia, bringing back memories of spending time with her grandfather, it proved to be an incredibly emotional night for her.

Although she only lasted a little under four minutes before getting taken out by the Queen of Spades, Nox had enough time to shine, and next year she'll be back stronger and better than ever. Who knows? Maybe she'll go on to win the whole thing.

If she does, she'll have to add some more ink to the canvas.