NXT Superstar lays out challenge to Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair

On tonight's episode of WWE NXT, Bianca Belair laid out a challenge to 2020 Women's Royal Rumble match winner, Charlotte Flair who would be facing Rhea Ripley for her NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36.

She'll let you finish but... @BiancaBelairWWE is the greatEST EST of all time. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/YarvgJBlWt — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 20, 2020

Bianca Belair says Charlotte Flair doesn't belong in NXT

The EST of NXT barged into the ring while a match between Chelsea Green and Kayden Carter was going on. She took a mic and told Chelsea that she'll let her finish the match but only after she had finished saying what she had to say.

Belair told that she had previously told Charlotte that she does not belong on the Black and Gold brand. She then sent a message to Charlotte by saying that she does not know when or where it will be but she will get her hands on her.

At NXT TakeOver: Portland, Belair came very close to defeating Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's title but was ultimately defeated by The Nightmare. After the match, Charlotte Flair snuck up on Ripley from behind and blindsided her.

The Queen then took a mic and said that she chooses to face Ripley for her NXT Women's title at WrestleMania 36. Charlotte then hit the Natural Selection on Ripley and took out Bianca Belair who was lying outside the ring.

Belair had come close to being the NXT Women's Champion numerous times. It remains to be seen if Belair will be added to the mix to make the match at WrestleMania a triple threat.