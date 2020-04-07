NXT Superstar makes Monday Night RAW debut

The Street Profits have found back-up in one of NXT's top Superstars.

An all-important equalizer just made Zelina Vega's job very difficult.

The Profits have been saved twice now by this dominant NXT competitor

The RAW after WrestleMania is always considered one of the best shows of the entire year. Brand new feuds kick off, fallout from the Show of Shows takes place, and we're often introduced to brand new Superstars or performers moving on from NXT.

Tonight wasn't any different. At WrestleMania, the Street Profits successfully defended their RAW Tag Team Championships against Angel Garza and Austin Theory. After the match, however, the losers aimed to make an example of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford.

Zelina Vega also got involved, leading to a surprising run in from Montez Ford's wife, the Est. of NXT, Bianca Belair.

Belair dropped Vega with the K.O.D. while the Profits ran off their contenders, leading to a great WrestleMania moment. Tonight, Belair proved that wasn't a one-off moment.

Bianca Belair becomes the Est. of RAW

Austin Theory and Angel Garza had another opportunity against the RAW Tag Team Champions tonight. However, they would end up getting themselves disqualified, hoping to at least walk away with their heads held high and their opponents on their backs.

So nice, we get to see her TWICE.@BiancaBelairWWE is back to even things up for The #StreetProfits on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/2lc9CYmp7I — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2020

Thankfully, that wouldn't be the case, as Bianca Belair once again rushed the ring. With the Profits and Belair standing tall in the ring, Belair revealed that she was now a member of the RAW roster.

Belair would go on to have two matches in the night, first a singles bout against Vega, followed by a six-person tag featuring the Profits and Garza & Theory.

Advertisement

The Street Profits and the newest RAW recruit picked up a big win over Austin Theory, Garza and Vega.

RAW's women's division just picked up a major player, and someone that even The Man Becky Lynch needs to watch out for.