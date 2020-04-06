NXT Superstar makes shock debut at WrestleMania 36

This year's WrestleMania has been full of surprises.

She will be a fantastic addition to the Women's Division on RAW.

The Street Profits defended their RAW Tag Team Championships against the makeshift team of NXT's Austin Theory and Angel Garza this year at WrestleMania.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins took the fight to the team that was led by Zelina Vega and even though Theory looked as though he could have taken home the prize for his team, it was a crossbody by Ford that allowed his team to retain their gold.

Interestingly, it was what followed the second bell that is making all the headlines. Theory and Garza attacked the Champions following the match and Vega then made her way into the ring to continue to beat down Ford, that was until his wife Bianca Belair made her main roster debut and attacked Vega to evened out the numbers game.

Belair has made a number of appearances in Battle Royals and as part of The Women's Royal Rumble where she holds the elimination record along with Shayna Baszler from earlier this year, but this is the first time The EST Of NXT has been inserted into a storyline on the main roster and could now head to Monday Night RAW alongside her husband.