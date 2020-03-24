NXT Superstar praises Randy Orton's promo from tonight's RAW

The NXT Superstar said that Orton's promo was one of the best that he ever heard!

The Viper showed up on tonight's RAW to answer Edge's WrestleMania 36 challenge.

Randy Orton

WWE Superstar Randy Orton is currently one of the top heels in the company. The 13-time World Champion proved why he is regarded as so on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW by cutting an emphatic promo on Edge.

Orton has found a fan in NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic as he took to Twitter to express that Orton's promo from tonight's RAW was one of the best promos that he had ever heard.

Yep @RandyOrton just cut one of the best promos I’ve ever heard. — Dominik Dijakovic (@DijakovicWWE) March 24, 2020

What did Orton say?

After getting viciously attacked by Orton on the night after his WWE return at this year's Royal Rumble, Edge was sidelined for two weeks. Edge's wife Beth Phoenix was also on the receiving end of an RKO after she was blamed by Orton for her husband's current condition.

On last week's RAW, Edge challenged Orton to a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36, and on tonight's episode The Viper showed up to clear the air surrounding the match. Orton accepted The Rated-R Superstar's challenge and cut a promo in which he further explained his actions over the past few weeks.

Orton said that his attacks on Edge might have been seen as acts of brutality but he justified his actions by saying that he did them to protect Edge because he loves him and respects him. With less than two weeks to go for WrestleMania, it will be interesting to see how this tense and psychological battle pans out.