NXT Superstar provides an update on his injury

This week's episode of WWE NXT saw Dominik Dijakovic square off against Cameron Grimes in a hard-hitting match. Dijakovic lost the match owing to interference caused by Damian Priest and in the process injured his surgically repaired knee.

Dijakovic took to Twitter to say that he will be staying off from Twitter for a while as his knee is in bad condition and also sent a warning to Priest.

This is gonna be my last tweet for awhile because my knee is in very bad shape.



Damian Priest you’re a dead man. — Dominik Dijakovic (@DijakovicWWE) February 27, 2020

What happened during the match?

Dijakovic and Grimes started the match with much momentum and even though Grimes is of much smaller stature as compared to the 6'7" Dijakovic, The Technical Savage pushed him to his limits with his submissions and strikes. Dijakovic was not one to give up either and despite being a six-footer, took to the ropes and executed aerial maneuvers with ease like a cruiserweight.

Both Superstars put on a clinic and received huge ovations from the NXT Universe throughout the match. Towards the closing moments of the match, Dijakovic was going to get in the ring after rolling in Grimes but was attacked on the knees by Damian Priest who came running down the ramp.

The Archer of Infamy hopped over the barricade and escaped through the NXT Universe and Dijakovic managed to get inside the ring at the 10 count. However, he got put down by Grimes with the Cave-In double stomp after which Grimes went for the cover to get the pinfall.