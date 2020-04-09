NXT Superstar responds to Bayley's challenge

On tonight's episode of NXT, we witnessed a No.1 Contender's Ladder Match for the NXT Women's Championship. The match featured six of NXT's finest in Io Shirai, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, Chelsea Green, Candice LeRae and Mia Yim.

After a lot of back and forth and some exciting action, it was The Genius Of The Sky who scaled to the top of the ladder and collected the briefcase. In the process, she became the first challenger to Charlotte Flair's second reign as NXT Women's Champion.

Someone who was closely watching the match was SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley, who was surely feeling confident after her successful title defense at WrestleMania 36 this past weekend.

The Role Model congratulated Shirai on her win and laid out a Championship challenge to the rest of the other competitors from the ladder match with some strong usage of words.

Good job Io. Hey you 5 other losers, I need a new contender and basically living at the PC for now if you’re bored. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 9, 2020

Given that all the Superstars of all the three brands are working out of the WWE Performance Center, The Role Model thinks that it will be easy for the rest of them to accept her challenge soon.

Someone who seems to be interested in the proposal made by the SmackDown Women's Champion was none other than Tegan Nox. Lady Kane responded to the challenge and seems to be very keen on facing the Role Model.

Nox made her return to NXT last year after a lengthy injury layoff. The Welsh Superstar had to undergo surgery to repair both her knees.

Ever since she has been back on the brand, Lady Kane has been part of some top matches. She was part of the first-ever Women's WarGames match where she was in Rhea Ripley's team. However, her impact was limited as she was taken out by her former best friend, Dakota Kai, and has been feuding with her ever since.

Nox came agonizingly close to getting a win over her former tag team partner at TakeOver: Portland but Racquel Gonzalez cost her the match. Tonight, Kai once again played spoilsport as her kick sent Nox crashing through a ladder, thereby ending her chances of becoming the No.1 Contender.

Bayley is known for making such challenges in the past, where she has called out female Superstars like Candice LeRae and challenged them to title matches.

It will be interesting to see if the SmackDown Women's Champion will accept the response from Nox as a yes and if this match will indeed happen.

Over the past few weeks, we have seen NXT Superstars on RAW and SmackDown. So, the possibility of this match happening cannot be ruled out!