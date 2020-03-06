NXT Superstar says Triple H and The Undertaker helped him succeed in WWE

Donovan Dijakovic credited Shawn Michaels, Triple H and The Undertaker for working with him

Donovan Dijakovic is one of the fastest rising stars in NXT right now. His rivalry with Keith Lee has helped elevate both men and they've helped take each other to the next level.

Dijakovic was recently a guest on WWE's The Bump and spoke about his first trial for FCW in 2013. He said that the experience was totally different from WWE's current state-of-the-art Performance Center adding that the FCW facility was hot and only had 2 rings.

Dijakovic also added that when he was rejected by WWE's developmental in 2013, it was a hard thing to take in, although it eventually spurred him on to get to where he is today. He then credited his trainer Brian Fury and Ivar from the Viking Raiders for training with him.

Speaking about his time in NXT since signing with WWE, Dijakovic credited a number of WWE legends for working with him and helping him improve, including The Undertaker and Triple H.

"I work the most with Shawn Michaels and Triple H. Those are the guys who we see every Wednesday. The Undertaker has also been here, as well as Mark Henry. Those are the guys that I've worked closely with." H/T: WINC