NXT Superstar Shane Thorne wants to be the final member on Tommaso Ciampa's team at NXT TakeOver: WarGames

Shane Thorne

It was announced earlier on in tonight's episode of WWE NXT that Dominik Dijakovic will replace Matt Riddle as a team member for Tommaso Ciampa's WarGames match against The Undisputed Era at this year's NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

The Original Bro will square off against Finn Balor at the aforementioned pay-per-view event in the latter's in-ring return so he will be unable to be a part of Team Ciampa.

However, Ciampa's team still has a spot to fill and Australian Superstar Shane Thorne took to Twitter asking to be a part of Tommaso Ciampa's team. Thorne mentioned Ciampa in the post and said that The Blackheart can put his faith in him.

Shane Thorne so far in NXT

Shane Thorne was initially a part of a tag-team named TM-61, later renamed to The Mighty along with fellow Aussie Nick Miller. As TM-61, they had an exceptional match against The Authors of Pain in the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic at NXT TakeOver: Toronto.

Thorne then had to undergo knee surgery and was sidelined for a couple of months. TM-61 then turned heel after they started to win matches by using unfair means and was officially renamed as The Mighty. Their team was disbanded after Nick Miller parted ways with WWE.

Thorne then repackaged himself in early 2019 and became The Black Swan of NXT. He took part in the NXT Breakout Tournament and had a short-lived feud with fellow participants Joaquin Wilde and Bronson Reed. His last match was with Johnny Gargano where he came up short.

