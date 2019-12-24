NXT Superstar threatens to "bionic elbow" all of Creative

Following the announcement that the tag teams participating in this year's Dusty Classic will be announced on New Year's Day, NXT Superstar Bronson Reed took to Twitter tonight to pay tribute to Dusty Rhodes, before stating that if he's not in the Dusty Classic, he's going to "bionic elbow all of creative".

Dusty will forever be one of my favourites 🐐



If I'm not in the #DustyClassic I'm going to bionic elbow all of creative!#WWENXT @WWENXT https://t.co/sK9od5ulys — Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) December 23, 2019

Meanwhile, Dio Maddin, who's currently training at the WWE Performance Center as the former RAW announcer pursues a career in the ring, would respond to Reed and seemingly offer his services up as the NXT man's tag team partner for the tournament.

The question is ... What would we be called? — Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) December 24, 2019

The Dusty Classic

On this week's episode of NXT, WWE confirmed that the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic would return in 2020. The tag team tournament pays tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer who had a major role in the development of NXT and so many of the immensely successful talents who are now at the very top of their game in WWE.

The tournament has previously been won by Ricochet & Aleister Black, Finn Balor & Samoa Joe, AOP and The Undisputed ERA’s Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly.

This year's teams will be announced on the New Year’s Day edition of NXT.