NXT TakeOver 36 location: Where is the next NXT pay-per-view?

NXT's next pay-per-view, TakeOver 36, is scheduled for the same weekend as SummerSlam. However, things will be different this time round.

SummerSlam will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, instead of Sunday because NXT TakeOver 36 will be held on Sunday, August 22, 2021. It will be broadcast from the Capitol Wrestling Center, hosted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

What will happen at NXT TakeOver 36?

Unlike recent TakeOvers, this NXT TakeOver will have matches from both the NXT division and the NXT UK divisions.

So far, two matches have been announced for the show.

NXT UK Championship Match: WALTER (c) vs Ilja Dragunov

WALTER will be under the most pressure since he became the NXT UK Champion when he faces Ilja Dragunov.

Both superstars are familiar with each other as they met previously in a match on NXT. On that occasion, Dragunov was decimated. It took a long time for him to recover, but Dragunov is finally ready to face WALTER in a rematch. The superstar is no longer able to control his emotions and often snaps during his matches to destroy his opponents.

The NXT TakeOver 36 match was originally supposed to take place on July 22, but WALTER suffered an injury to his hand after a vicious attack from Dragunov, and the match had to be postponed to TakeOver instead.

NXT Championship Match: Karrion Kross (c) vs Samoa Joe

Karrion Kross has been busy recently, appearing on WWE RAW as well as NXT. He defeated Keith Lee on RAW, but will face an enraged Samoa Joe on NXT.

Joe resigned from his position in the management and signed a contract to become a part of the NXT roster. The match between him and Kross could be the one where Joe wins back the NXT Championship if Kross is not careful.

So far, only two matches have been confirmed for the pay-per-view, but it already looks like a hard-hitting affair.

Which other matches do you think will be held at NXT TakeOver 36? Let us know in the comments.

