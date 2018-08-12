NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 predictions

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.15K // 12 Aug 2018, 20:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

NXT's biggest show is around the corner.

We're now six days away from the biggest show on NXT's calendar, TakeOver: Brooklyn. This will be the fourth edition of the event, and if the past three are any indication, we're in store for a memorable event that will almost certainly outshine SummerSlam the next night.

All NXT titles will be on the line in the Barclays Center, and despite Aleister Black's catastrophically-timed injury, the card still looks like it could be one of NXT's best ever.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Which superstars will leave the Barclays Center standing tall? Which ones will even leave standing at all?

Velveteen Dream vs. EC3

The 1% vs. The Dream

At first glance, this match looks like the odd one out on the card. Unlike Velveteen Dream's other feuds, it doesn't have a lot of build, and it doesn't feel terribly important. Neither EC3 nor Velveteen Dream have been involved in major angles following June's TakeOver: Chicago II.

It's also a puzzling match because neither EC3 or Dream are in the best position at the moment. A high profile loss could hurt both of them quite a bit. However, Velveteen Dream certainly has the higher ceiling, and Raw could better use EC3's services (though there's no indication he's going to be called up to the main roster yet).

Velveteen Dream needs the win more here. He's coming off the heels of a high profile loss to Ricochet, and so far, his only TakeOver victory was against the comparatively lowly Kassius Ohno in Philadelphia.

To keep Velveteen Dream in the main event conversation in NXT, he needs to win this match, or else he'll have the stigma of being a perpetual big match loser. With him being a longer-term investment for NXT, he should notch the victory here.

Prediction: Velveteen Dream beats EC3

1 / 5 NEXT