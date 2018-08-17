NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4 - Previews And Predictions For The Event

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST

NXT has the potential to steal the weekend in Brooklyn

NXT takes over Brooklyn for the fourth time this weekend the night before SummerSlam and once again the developmental roster has the potential to steal the weekend with some of the most intriguing matchups in the history of the brand.

The buildup to the show has seen Aleister Black forced onto the sidelines following groin surgery, but the storyline on WWE TV has seen the former NXT Champion attacked in the parking lot of Full Sail University and left unconscious. This attack forced NXT General Manager William Regal to change Brooklyn's main event to a Last Man Standing match between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, who are definitely not strangers to one another.

The rest of the card sees Moustache Mountain take on Undisputed Era for the NXT Tag Team Championships, Shayna Baszler defend her NXT Women's Championship against Kairi Sane, Ricochet takes on Adam Cole for the North American Championship, whilst EC3 and Velveteen Dream finally allow their actions to do the talking.

Shayna Baszler continues her reign of dominance

Shayna Baszler takes on Kairi Sane this weekend

Shayna Baszler has defeated all challengers to her Women's Championship since Takeover: New Orleans back in April when she defeated Ember Moon. The only woman who has ever been able to defeat Baszler in WWE is Kairi Sane, who won the Mae Young Classic by sliding past the former MMA star in the final.

Sane proved last week on NXT that she has the killer instinct that she will need to get past Baszler, but it's hard to see anyone other than Bianca Belair being able to step up to the current Women's Champion who has hardly even broken a sweat in many of her previous encounters.

