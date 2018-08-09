Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

NXT Takeover Brooklyn IV: Five Potential Replacements for Aleister Black 

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.18K   //    09 Aug 2018, 16:56 IST

The main-event of Takeover:Brooklyn IV is in jeopardy
The main-event of Takeover: Brooklyn IV is in jeopardy

On the latest episode of NXT, William Regal announced that Tommaso Ciampa would defend his title in a triple threat match against Johnny Gargano, and Aleister Black, at the upcoming NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV event.

At the end of the show, however, we saw that Aleister Black had been 'attacked' in the car-park, and as a result, it looks as though he will not be competing for the belt in Brooklyn.

Of course, this was an angle designed to write Black out of the match. The former champion picked up an injury last week and will be unable to compete in the contest.

While there is the possibility that the WWE will just go with Tommaso Ciampa Vs Johnny Gargano as the night's main event, logic would suggest that the company are holding off on their third and final encounter until a later date, which means that the WWE is likely going to replace Black in the match instead.

With less than ten days to go before the event, the company will have to act quickly to replace Black, so with that in mind, let's take a look at the five best options they have available.

1: Keith Lee

Keith Lee made an emphatic debut on NXT recently
Keith Lee made an emphatic debut on NXT recently

Keith Lee made his WWE debut on this week's episode of NXT, defeating Marcel Barthel in fairly convincing fashion.

While Lee may have only wrestled one match in NXT so far, he has arrived in the company with an impressive pedigree and is one of the most capable big men performers in the wrestling industry.

From a storyline perspective, the addition of Lee, who is a face, wouldn't make too much sense, though it wouldn't be unlike the WWE to just put a replacement into a match for no rhyme or reason.

Lee has taken part in several excellent matches outside the WWE, and there is no doubt that he would be able to help Gargano and Ciampa put on a show-stealing encounter.



1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NXT TakeOver Tommaso Ciampa Aleister Black
Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Full time traveller and teacher. Loves talking all things wrestling including NJPW, ROH and WWE. Also a contributor to, DailyDDT and Flickering Myth. You can contact me on Twitter- @liamhoofe
WWE News: Latest Odds for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Aleister Black injured, potentially...
RELATED STORY
NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV - What should the Card look like.
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Update on injury details regarding...
RELATED STORY
WWE/NXT SPOILER: NXT TakeOver Brooklyn IV main event and...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Triple H hypes up NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV
RELATED STORY
5 Things that Should happen at NXT Takeover: Chicago
RELATED STORY
NXT TakeOver Chicago - Final Card & Predictions 
RELATED STORY
5 surprising moments from NXT Takeover: Chicago 2018
RELATED STORY
Ranking every NXT Takeover: Brooklyn event from worst to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us