WWE NXT Takeover: Chicago: 5 potential finishes for Tommaso Ciampa vs Johnny Gargano

The final point in this list could make for one of the biggest swerves in WWE history!

Phillipa Marie ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jun 2018, 18:21 IST 2.20K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ciampa vs Gargano could main event Takeover: Chicago

After what was an incredible showdown between these two men at NXT Takeover: New Orleans back in April, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa once again collide this weekend in Chicago but this time it's in a Street Fight.

The former friends were thought to have settled their differences when Gargano forced Ciampa to tap in New Orleans, but a few weeks later when the former Tag Team Champion was looking to face Aleister Black for the NXT Championship, his former friend reared his head and left him to be stretchered out of the building.

Gargano and Ciampa have a long history together, but this time it's different, Gargano has changed over the past few weeks, to the point where even his wife Candice LeRae has declared that she wants no part of this match because her husband is turning into the person he is fighting against.

#5. Ciampa evens the field and sets up a rubber match

Tomasso Ciampa has been unstoppable since his defeat in New Orleans

In WWE usually matches come in threes, since Gargano picked up the win back in April in their first match, it would make sense for Ciampa to win the match this weekend and then push the stars into a rubber match to finally settle their differences.

Technically, Gargano won the first match between the two men back at The Cruiserweight Classic in 2016, but when this feud started WWE forgot all about that and the few years that these to had spent together as DIY because Ciampa was out for blood.

If Ciampa does pick up the win, don't expect it to be a straightforward victory, there's a reason this is a Street Fight and the rules have been taken away, expect weapons, interference and a few surprises.