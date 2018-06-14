Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE NXT Takeover: Chicago: 5 potential finishes for Tommaso Ciampa vs Johnny Gargano 

The final point in this list could make for one of the biggest swerves in WWE history!

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jun 2018, 18:21 IST
2.20K

Ciampa vs Gargano could main event Takeover: Chicago
Ciampa vs Gargano could main event Takeover: Chicago

After what was an incredible showdown between these two men at NXT Takeover: New Orleans back in April, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa once again collide this weekend in Chicago but this time it's in a Street Fight.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

The former friends were thought to have settled their differences when Gargano forced Ciampa to tap in New Orleans, but a few weeks later when the former Tag Team Champion was looking to face Aleister Black for the NXT Championship, his former friend reared his head and left him to be stretchered out of the building.

Gargano and Ciampa have a long history together, but this time it's different, Gargano has changed over the past few weeks, to the point where even his wife Candice LeRae has declared that she wants no part of this match because her husband is turning into the person he is fighting against.

#5. Ciampa evens the field and sets up a rubber match

Tomasso Ciampa has been unstoppable since his defeat in New Orleans
Tomasso Ciampa has been unstoppable since his defeat in New Orleans

In WWE usually matches come in threes, since Gargano picked up the win back in April in their first match, it would make sense for Ciampa to win the match this weekend and then push the stars into a rubber match to finally settle their differences.

Technically, Gargano won the first match between the two men back at The Cruiserweight Classic in 2016, but when this feud started WWE forgot all about that and the few years that these to had spent together as DIY because Ciampa was out for blood.

If Ciampa does pick up the win, don't expect it to be a straightforward victory, there's a reason this is a Street Fight and the rules have been taken away, expect weapons, interference and a few surprises.

Page 1 of 5 Next
WWE NXT Johnny Gargano Tommaso Ciampa
5 better stipulations for Johnny Gargano vs Tommaso...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Original Plans for Johnny...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa reflects on the one-year breakup...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Johnny Gargano reinstated to NXT after beating...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Next Gargano-Ciampa match confirmed with strong...
RELATED STORY
Predicting the next 5 NXT Champions
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Johnny Gargano isn't planning to have a...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Three top singles matches set for NXT TakeOver:...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Johnny Gargano shows up at Tommaso Ciampa's house
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Johnny Gargano reveals what makes him the 'last...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us