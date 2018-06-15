NXT TakeOver Chicago - Final Card & Predictions

We delve into each NXT TakeOver Chicago match and examine the card's overall potential for greatness.

Chicago wrestling fans expect quality wrestling and these expectations certainly are not lost on Triple H and the powers that be at NXT

NXT TakeOver Chicago takes place in front of some of the most avid wrestling fans in the world, in wrestling Mecca Chicago, Illinois.

While this card may not be as star-studded as past NXT TakeOver shows, the event may prove to sneakily be one of the best NXT TakeOvers ever, as it is focused on wrestling rather than the attraction of big-name stars, something the blue collared City of Broad Shoulders can certainly appreciate.

Included in the event are matches between NXT veterans like Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa, who have already put on one of the greatest wrestling matches of all time at NXT TakeOver New Orleans.

This time the two men meet with absolutely no constraints in a brutal Chicago Street Fight. The card also features The Undisputed Era, arguably the future of NXT, taking on up and comers Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch, who hope to capture NXT tag team gold for the very first time.

The enigmatic Nikki Cross faces off against the dominating NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler in a battle for supremacy over the women's division. Also featured are two highly athletic, brilliant performers in Velveteen Dream & Ricochet, in an eagerly anticipated match of the year potential affair.

The main event promised to be spectacular as well as. Two of the most dominating performers in NXT history, Lars Sullivan and Aleister Black, clash in an NXT Championship bout of epic proportions.

While this NXT TakeOver may lack star quality on paper, this Chicago event undoubtedly has the ability to be one of the greatest NXT TakeOvers of all time.

The event will display some of what should be the greatest in-ring talent for years to come. Join us as we delve into each bout and examine its potential for greatness, as we offer our NXT TakeOver Chicago predictions.

#1 NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era vs Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

The Undisputed Era vs Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch come in as the hot hand riding a tidal wave of momentum heading into NXT TakeOver Chicago. After teaming up with Pete Dunne on May 16th, Lorcan & Burch have already tasted victory over The Undisputed Era.

Still, it's difficult to see that result repeating. For one, Pete Dunne won't be with Lorcan & Burch this time and that is a huge loss.

Secondly, Undisputed Era's third man, Adam Cole, isn't featured on the card. This means one of two things; either he won't appear on the show at all (doubtful) or he will appear in this match to aid his brethren in victory in some underhanded manner.

WWE has a huge investment in Undisputed Era and undoubtedly see them as a huge part of the company's future for years to come. Don't expect that proverbial train to derail here.

Winners & STILL NXT Tag Team Champions: The Undisputed Era