NXT Takeover Chicago Match Predictions

Here's what can go own at NCT Takeover: Chicago.

Sean Anderman ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jun 2018

The PPV Takes place June 16th

NXT Takeover returns to the network on June 16th. The night before the Money in the Bank PPV, the second annual NXT Takeover: Chicago event will take place.

You might remember that last year's PPV went down as one of the best NXT PPV's in its history and rightfully so. Tyler Bate faced Pete Dunne for the U.K Championship and it ended up being Match of the year.

Asuka retained in a triple threat match and Bobby Roode defeated Hideo Itami. Also, one of the best tag team breakups happened with Tommaso Ciampa turning on Johnny Gargano after a gruelling ladder match with the Authors of Pain. Since then, both men have been on top as Gargano is one of the top good guys and Ciampa is one of the top bad guys.

Four matches have been announced for the show as two title matches, that being the NXT Tag Team and World Championship, are scheduled and two grudge matches, that being Ciampa/Gargano and Ricochet/Dream. WWE has been hyping up these matches over the last few weeks leading into the PPV. NXT PPV's in the past have never disappointed and with the calibre of talent on this show, this PPV will not disappoint.

From a fan's perspective, this card is made for wrestling fans. Fan favourites are facing other fan favourites such as Ricochet taking on Velveteen Dream. We get to see a 5-Star match go again as Johnny Gargano faces Tommaso Ciampa once again in a street fight.

We will also get to see some new challengers for the titles as Lars Sullivan will go after the NXT Championship and Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch will go on to challenge for the Tag Titles. Fans love seeing newer faces in the title hunt, this is a great showing for all three. Let's make our predictions for each match for this year's event.

#4 Ricochet vs Velveteen Dream

Two of the best battling it out!

The pair of Ricochet and Velveteen Dream have been battling it out both in the ring and on Social Media. Both men are great as the Dream is a great mic worker and Ricochet is considered one of the best in the ring today.

Picking between these two is a tough choice to make, but it should be Ricochet. For those who are wondering, it's mainly because Ricochet is still new and this match should be a launching pad for him into the main event scene.

The same can be said about Velveteen Dream as he deserves a title push, but Ricochet should get it first.

Prediction: Ricochet