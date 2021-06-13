NXT TakeOver: In Your House - 3 Betrayals we could see

NXT TakeOver: In Your House is almost here, and it's set to be another exciting event from the Black and Gold brand. Five championships are on the line in four matches, along with what should be an excellent brawl between Xia Li and Mercedes Martinez.

NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed will team up with tag champions MSK to take on Legado Del Fantasma, putting all the gold on the line. Karrion Kross chose to defend his NXT Championship in a five-way match in the main event, leaving dozens of possibilities for what could go wrong for him.

Along with the NXT Women's Championship and a surprising addition of the Million Dollar Championship ladder match, there's a lot of chances for someone to blatantly screw someone over. With that being said, let's look at three possible betrayals we could see at TakeOver: In Your House.

#3 Dakota Kai costs Raquel González the NXT Women's Championship

Dakota Kai has been jealous of Raquel González's run at the top ever since she got a shot at Io Shirai back at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. The Captain of Team Kick has done her best to take González's focus off of her own success several times in the past.

At some point, Kai's jealousy is going to cost her friend the gold. It's very reminiscent of when Christian and Edge broke up during the Invasion. All that's missing is Kai holding the title while González wrestles. Should she take hold of the gold to try and help the champion tonight, will the lure of it be too much to ignore?

With a veteran like Ember Moon standing opposite González at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, one distraction is all it would take to crown a new champion.

#2 Bobby Fish ruins Kyle O'Reilly's NXT Title hopes

NXT fans around the world felt their hearts collectively break when Adam Cole broke up the Undisputed Era. Worse was that Kyle O'Reilly's longtime tag team partner Bobby Fish was unable to help him out while he was constantly blindsided by the former NXT Champion.

Thankfully, O'Reilly came out on top in their meeting at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Fish would soon return, helping O'Reilly fend off an attack from Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan. However, both men said they were looking to move on as singles competitors, officially ending their Redragon partnership.

While Cool Kyle managed to stay in the NXT Championship picture, Bobby Fish's only match since returning was a loss to Pete Dunne, and after that he suffered a beatdown from Dunne and Lorcan. This time around, O'Reilly wasn't there to make the save.

We also never saw Adam Cole and Fish face-to-face. Though Cole attacked O'Reilly and Roderick Strong, he's yet to lay his hands on the fourth Undisputed Era member. Could Fish attack Kyle O'Reilly at NXT TakeOver: In Your House and cost him the championship? Furthermore, could that happen on behalf of Adam Cole?

#1 Ted Dibiase screws over Cameron Grimes

.@LAKnightWWE vs @CGrimesWWE will now be a Ladder Match for the Million Dollar Championship! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/12OngHYPdi — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 9, 2021

If there's one person who has driven Cameron Grimes insane over the past few months, it's The Million Dollar Man. Sure, the WWE Hall of Famer said that he saw a lot of himself in both Grimes and his opponent LA Knight, but Ted Dibiase spent a lot of time and money antagonizing Grimes for basically no reason.

Okay, Grimes did technically steal some of his classic bits in an attempt to make money, call himself the new Million Dollar Man, and curse Dibiase's name anytime something didn't go his way, even if it wasn't the guy's fault. All that aside, Dibiase has been relentless in his attempts to antagonize Grimes.

The Stock Market Hillbilly may have impressed Dibiase enough to get a shot at the returning Million Dollar Championship, but the writing is on the wall, right? Dibiase is going to cost Grimes the match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

Let's be real with ourselves, Dibiase already bought into this match, and his money has been on LA Knight all along. Grimes is trying to go "To The Moon" and it's going to make that fall to the floor that much more painful when Dibiase knocks him off the ladder on Sunday.

Edited by Kaushik Das