NXT Takeover: In Your House- 5 Little-known facts

WWE's In Your House concept will be revisited this weekend.

NXT will Takeover Full Sail on Sunday night for the In Your House PPV.

In Your House makes its return this weekend

The NXT roster takes center stage this weekend for their first Takeover event since February when they present In Your House. In line with the current COVID-19 restrictions, it made sense for the company to bring back the In Your House concept since there are Stay Home orders for many members of the WWE Universe all over the world.

The NXT roster has still been able to present their weekly shows throughout the worldwide lockdown since the company usually records from Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida.

The NXT Takeover event that was planned for the week of WrestleMania was cancelled since WWE decided to have a WrestleMania event over two days, which means that this is the first time that the third WWE brand has been able to perform on pay-per-view since the lockdown.

Ahead of the show, here are some interesting facts about NXT Takeover: In Your House 2020.

#5. Charlotte's first Takeover since 2015

Charlotte Flair was promoted to the main roster as part of the Divas Revolution, which began back in the summer of 2015. Flair is a former 11-time Women's Champion and one of those Championship reigns came when she was down in NXT.

Flair won the Women's Championship at Takeover back in 2014 when she defeated Natalya in the finals before she then went on to dominate the NXT Women's Division. Flair dropped the Championship to Sasha Banks on her way up to the main roster at NXT Takeover: Rival in February 2015.

This wasn't Charlotte's final Takeover appearance though, since The Queen teamed up with Bayley to defeat Emma and Dana Brooke at Takeover: Unstoppable just weeks before her main roster call-up.

It remains Charlotte's last Takeover match ahead of this weekend's In Your House title defense. It is worth noting that Charlotte did appear at Takeover: Portland to accept Rhea Ripley's WrestleMania challenge, but she didn't actually wrestle.

