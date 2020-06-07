NXT TakeOver: In Your House: 5 Possible finishes for Tommaso Ciampa Vs. Karrion Kross

How will the TakeOver debut of Karrion Kross play out?

Either man could win this highly anticipated match.

Who will gain momentum as the summer starts?

This Sunday's NXT TakeOver event sees a classic concept get the modern-day treatment. NXT TakeOver: In Your House features six matches, three of which are for NXT championships.

The most anticipated non-title bout on the show, though, takes place between former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Karrion Kross. The battle will signify Kross' first major match since signing with WWE. He has squashed a few wrestlers in order to build his mystique. NXT TakeOver: In Your House, however, will mark the first moment where we will get a true sense of just how big of a star Kross might be in NXT.

Ciampa has a plethora of memorable performances at TakeOvers under his belt. The question is will this continue against Kross or will the big newcomer stake his claim as one of the most dangerous men in all of WWE? No matter how you slice it, both men need wins - but Kross possibly needs one just that little bit more in order to propel him forward as a serious player. Here are five possible finishes for the match between Tommaso Ciampa and Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

#5 Kross wins after interference from Scarlett

Will Scarlett interfere in some fashion?

I don't think Karrion Kross needs the assistance, but Scarlett is a big part of his overall presentation. She's also acted on his behalf previously, when she watched Ciampa's match on NXT with Leon Ruff. Scarlett seemed as if she was simply scouting Ciampa. However, there was also a big element of her playing mind games with "The Blackheart". She even held open the ropes for the former NXT Champion to confront Kross in the ring recently.

Any time a performer has a manager, partner, or valet, the likelihood of outside interference always has to be considered. We haven't yet seen how Kross and Scarlett operate in a high-profile match though.

We could see Scarlett interject herself into the match in some fashion, which could well lead to Kross picking up his biggest win to date in NXT. The exact way she would get involved is up for debate, but how many big matches has someone like Zelina Vega, for example, interfered in on behalf of her clients? Scarlett will likely do the same at some point and it could start Sunday against Ciampa.

