NXT TakeOver: In Your House - 5 potential finishes to Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

NXT TakeOver: In Your House will have a few Championship matches, but this grudge match could trump it all.

Will this match be the ticket for Damian Priest to become a major player on NXT?

Who will walk out of NXT TakOver with a victory?

NXT TakeOver: In Your House is set to take place on June 7, after Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg stated that the brand would be going back to hosting big shows that the WWE Universe could enjoy from the comfort of their homes.

Over the past few weeks, NXT has worked hard to come up with some big storylines and matches for the event and gotten big stars such as Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa, Charlotte Flair, and Killer Kross involved in the mix.

However, the biggest name in NXT, Finn Balor, has also managed to find his way into the event after being attacked by Damian Priest during his match against Cameron Grimes. Balor went on to lose the match to Grimes and wants to get back at Priest for his actions.

The Archer of Infamy, on the other hand, sees Balor as his ticket to the top of the brand and he will look to take down The Prince of NXT on Sunday.

What makes this match even more interesting is the fact that neither man is a babyface, and both men will be playing their usual villainous characters during the match.

With that in mind, we will look at the five possible endings to the match between The Archer of Infamy and The Prince of NXT at TakeOver: In Your House.

#5 The nightstick helps Damian Priest pick up a huge victory

Damian Priest is one of the biggest heels in NXT today. The Superstar has been through several promotions where he has made major impacts and it seems like the Superstar will be making a big impact during his WWE tenure.

Since debuting in NXT, we’ve seen Priest run through a few major Superstars and former Champions such as Pete Dunne and Dominik Dijakovic. However, he has failed to make an impression when it has truly mattered as he’s lost opportunities to win the NXT North American Championship more than once.

However, Priest has regularly managed to get into major feuds by attacking his opponents during matches and using illegal means to gain the upper hand.

Can Priest take down the biggest heel in NXT?

Keeping that in mind and considering the fact that Finn Balor is the biggest Superstar in NXT today, a victory against him will allow him Priest to immediately get a major boost on the Black & Gold brand.

Priest could end up using his nightstick once again in this match to gain an unfair advantage behind the referees back and take out The Prince of NXT to pick up the biggest victory of his career.

