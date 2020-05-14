DX has announced that NXT will be taking over once again

It was announced earlier in the day that Triple H and Shawn Michaels, D-Generation X, will be making a huge announcement on NXT tonight. Now, they are bringing back an old classic in the form of In Your House.

The Game and HBK started off in typical DX fashion by poking fun at each other and were soon joined by Road Dogg. Triple H then mentioned that because of the prevailing conditions, everyone is trapped in their house and so NXT will be taking over in the form of NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

In Your House will take place on 7th June and will stream live on the WWE Network. The logo of the event was also revealed and it is truly paying homage to the first In Your House PPV.

In Your House PPV

The first In Your House event took place on 14th May 1995 with Diesel and Psycho Sid main eventing the show for the then WWF Championship. In Your House was originally conceived to be an alternative on the months when WWE was not holding one of the major four PPVs.

The last In Your House event aired on 14th February 1999 and now has been revived as a TakeOver event.