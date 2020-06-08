NXT TakeOver: In Your House - Top 5 performers at the PPV

WWE NXT delivered a great TakeOver PPV which saw a title change in the main event.

The show witnessed history being made inside the ring.

TakeOver: In Your House was a well-booked show

NXT delivered beyond expectations with yet another PPV as TakeOver: In Your House presented a compelling show throughout its run time. The Black and Gold brand’s PPV witnessed one title change hands, whereas two Championships were retained.

Io Shirai defeated Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley in a triple-threat match to become the NXT Women’s Champion for the first time. Keith Lee successfully defended his North American Championship against Johnny Gargano, whereas Adam Cole defended his NXT Championship with a win over Velveteen Dream.

The show also saw the TakeOver debut of Karrion Kross, who ended up picking up a surprisingly quick win over Tommaso Ciampa. Besides, Finn Balor picked his 11th TakeOver victory and made history tonight at the PPV.

In this article, we will take a look at the top five performers at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Adam Cole (retained the NXT Championship)

It's Adam Cole's world and we are living in it

Velveteen Dream had a last shot at winning the NXT Championship when he squared off against Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: In Your House in a Backlot Brawl match. Unfortunately for Dream, he fell short in the face of Cole’s devious techniques, who used a low blow to pick up a victory to extend his historic title reign.

The ring for this match was set up in a parking lot and it was surrounded by cars that had the WWE talents seated inside. The headlights of these cars were used for lighting the ring. Cole and Dream were allowed to take the fight anywhere they wanted but they had to end the match inside the ring. Both Superstars exchanged brutal blows throughout the match and Dream dominated most part of their encounter.

When Dream started to gain the upper hand, he was distracted by the constant honks from the rest of the members of The Undisputed Era. Dream pushed Adam Cole onto a car windshield from the top of the ladder that caused his arms to bleed.

In the meantime, Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong threw a lot of chairs inside the ring. But just when they were about to enter the squared circle, they were stopped by Dexter Lumis, who crawled from underneath the ring and went on to attack The Undisputed Era members. He then put them in the trunk of his car and drove off to keep them from interfering.

Back in the ring, Dream used his opportunity to deliver a Dream Valley Driver onto the chairs set up by Adam Cole. He then made Cole sit on one of the chairs and hit him with a Purple Rainmaker in an attempt to finish the match.

However, when Dream decided to talk a little in between, Cole hit him with a low blow and followed it with a Panama Sunrise to retain his title. It will be interesting to see who will be the next Superstar to challenge him for the NXT gold.

