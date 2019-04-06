×
NXT Takeover: New York - 4 interesting facts you probably missed as part of the show 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.95K   //    06 Apr 2019, 16:00 IST

It was both a historical and emotional night at NXT Takeover: New York
NXT Takeover: New York opened up WWE's biggest weekend of the year last night and it was done in impressive style as the developmental brand once again set the tone for the entire weekend.

Johnny Gargano became NXT Champion for the first time last night, whilst WALTER became the only man to defeat Pete Dunne with the United Kingdom Championship on the line in more than two years.

It was a fantastic night for NXT as the Kushida was announced as the latest signing and superstar who appeared at ringside for a Takeover event and as Kushida committed his future to NXT, Aleister Black and Ricochet said their farewells to the brand after a fantastic opening match against The War Raiders.

Whilst the action in the ring definitely showed that the company is stepping up their game for WrestleMania weekend, there were a number of interesting stats and facts that came out of last night that the WWE Universe should be made aware of.

#4. That set looks familiar

The Monday Night Raw set did well for NXT
Many of the WWE Universe picked up on the fact that WWE used the Monday Night Raw set for Takeover last night, obviously it appears that Monday Night Raw will be taking place from The Barclays Center in Brooklyn New York so putting the Raw set together two days early and using it for NXT as well as both a cost-cutting measure as well as a convenient move for WWE.

Tomorrow's WrestleMania event will be held in East Rutherford New Jersey which means that there will be no issues for WWE on Monday when they begin the deconstruction of the set for WrestleMania because the set for Monday night Raw will already be up and ready to go over in Brooklyn.

The NXT stars are not used to this kind of set and it gave the show an added boost, but it was apparent throughout for anyone who watches Raw regularly.


