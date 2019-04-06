×
NXT TakeOver: New York - 5 Last minute predictions

Prakash Chandraker
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
324   //    06 Apr 2019, 03:01 IST

Would NXT TakeOver: New York outshine its main roster counterparts again this year?
NXT TakeOver: New York is just hours away from us and the excitement for the WrestleMania weekend is reaching its peak. It's time for the biggest wrestling heavy show of the season under the WWE banner.

The event this year has only 5 matches on the card and none of them are non-title rivalries. All the titles from the developmental brand are going to be defended on the show, with an extra addition of NXT UK Championship match added to the show.

The show features a fatal-four way match for the NXT Women's title among Shayna Bazler (C), Kairi Sane, Io Shirai, and Bianca Belair. It also features Adam Cole vs Johnny Gargano for the vacant NXT title, Pete Dunne vs Walter for the NXT UK title, War Raiders vs Ricochet & Aleister Black for the NXT Tag Team Championships, and Velveteen Dream vs Matt Riddle for NXT North American Championship.

Since there are only 5 matches on the card as compared to its main roster counterpart, each match is supposed to get ample time to showcase a classic. Here are some last minute predictions for all the matches featuring on the card.


#5 NXT Tag Team Championships

NXT Tag Team Champions War Raiders are going to defend their title against the team of two singles competitors, Ricochet and Aleister Black. However, their credibility as a tag team has skyrocketed after they won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classics and earned their shot at the tag championships. Their stints on the main roster also helped them solidify themselves as a tag team.

Ricochet and Black had a shot at the RAW Tag Team Championships during the last RAW and have a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Championships two days later at WrestleMania. That's why, with all the progress on the main roster, it is safe to say that they won't be winning the NXT Championships this Friday.

Prediction: War Raiders retain the NXT Tag Team Championships.

