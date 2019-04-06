NXT TakeOver: New York - ranking each match from worst to best

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.05K // 06 Apr 2019, 18:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Finally, finally, my God finally!

NXT TakeOver: New York is now in the books and while it didn't quite measure up to the likes of New Orleans, R-Evolution, and the original Brooklyn, it was still probably among the 10 best TakeOvers ever.

Some of the matches lasted a bit longer than they should have, and there was one glaring flaw (aside from Ciampa's injury) that prevented the show from reaching truly transcendent levels, but it was easily the best TakeOver in a year, and WrestleMania 35 has virtually no chance of topping it.

Five matches were contested and five championships decided. Which match was worst? Which match was first? Let's take a look

#5 NXT Women's Championship: Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane vs. Io Shirai vs. Bianca Belair

In the shock of the night, Shayna Baszler retained her championship. It was not a good shock. The boos were disdainful. Shayna's act is growing beyond stale.

The bad ending certainly sullied the match, but it was otherwise a good effort, thanks to Kairi and Io, who were the highlights. Their short spurts against each other were mere hints of what the two are capable of, and will hopefully be a women's title match in the future.

The agony on Kairi's face when breaking up Io's pin after her moonsault was unforgettable. Dissension among the Sky Pirates was sowed in a well-done way.

Beyond their work, though, the match was somewhat clunky, though it was disguised well enough to make it a good contest.

Bianca Belair tapping cleanly in the middle of the ring was surprising, but that was the one right decision made in this match. She clearly isn't ready for a main event push and now will have the opportunity to reform her character and try to put the pieces together in a way she hasn't yet been able to do.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement