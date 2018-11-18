NXT Takeover: Phoenix - Predicting the entire match card after WarGames II

Liam Hoofe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 983 // 18 Nov 2018, 19:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

NXT's next Takeover will be held in Phoenix

NXT Takeover: WarGames II is now in the rear-view mirror and the yellow brand will now turn its attention towards the new year, and its next big event, NXT Takeover: Phoenix.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Takeover: Phoenix will take place 24 hours before the main roster's Royal Rumble show, and will be hoping to start 2019 with a bang for the brand.

The event is still a little over two months away, but following the events of Takeover: WarGames II, let's take a look at what the company may have in store for us when NXT takeovers Phoenix in January.

#5 Pete Dunne Vs Ricochet- Champion Vs Champion

Ricochet is the hottest star in NXT right now

There is every chance that Adam Cole could be added to this match, or that NXT hold off on this until WrestleMania weekend, but given that the two men celebrated together at the end of WarGames II, the WWE has to give us a Champion Vs Champion match at some point down the line.

These two men put on an absolutely incredible match earlier on this year on an episode of NXT, and having them go one on one at a Takeover event, where they will be given even more time to show us what they can do, could see NXT grab their first five-star rating of 2019.

The WWE could even opt to put both titles on the line in this encounter, with the men agreeing to face each other out of respect, as opposed to any sort of heat.

1 / 5 NEXT