NXT Takeover: Portland - 4 botches you missed

There were some shocking botches last night in Portland

NXT took over Portland, Oregon last night for the first time on a Sunday and the developmental brand definitely stepped up their game. Whilst there were only six matches on the card last night, there were enough surprises and twists in many of these feuds that the WWE Universe was gripped throughout.

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa renewed their rivalry as Johnny Wrestling cost his long time friend the chance to win Goldie back. Raquel Gonzalez made her debut as she stepped into a feud with Tegan Nox when she interfered in the match between the two long time friends and helped Dakota Kai pick up the win.

The biggest news coming out of the show was that Charlotte Flair accepted Rhea Ripley's challenge for a match for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania in a few weeks but whilst headlines were made all night, there were a number of moments that WWE won't be replaying for fans in the weeks to come.

#4. Charly Caruso can't say Dominik's name

Charly Caruso was the woman in the hot seat when it came to hosting the kickoff show ahead of Takeover: Portland last night and whilst it appeared that WWE was teasing a heel turn for Mansoor as he and Sam Roberts went back and forth, Charly had some issues when it came to announcing Dominik's name ahead of his match with Keith Lee.

Charly tripped over his surname twice before she was finally able to state that his name was Dijakovic and was even able to laugh at herself for the error.

#3. Keith Lee vs Dominik Dijakovic

Keith Lee defended his North American Championship against Dominik Dijakovic last night in Portland in a match that signaled the end of what has been a lengthy feud between the two men. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry pointed out that these two men could be the future of the company when it comes to big men, but whilst this match was just as entertaining as the WWE Universe expected, it contained a number of botches.

The botches were more about both men being sloppy with a number of their moves, but as seen from the video below, there were several of these spots throughout the match.

#2. Tegan Nox missed the table

Tegan Nox had been looking forward to last night for months after her best friend Dakota Kai turned on her at War Games back in November. The Street Fight rules meant that interference was legal and sadly for Nox it wasn't interference that worked in her favor.

Instead, it was Raquel Gonzalez who made her debut last night in Portland when she attacked Nox whilst she was on the top rope and then looked to throw her through the table.

Nox completely missed the table as it tipped over and she instead took the full bump on the apron. Not the debut Gonzalez would have wanted.

#1. Bianca Belair botches the suplex

It was perhaps one of the best women's matches in recent NXT history as Rhea Ripley proved why she has become one of the company's fastest rising stars of the past year. The NXT Women's Champion put on an absolute clinic as she and Bianca Belair easily stole last night's show, but the match still contained some awkward moments.

Belair went for a suplex on Ripley at one point in the match and it was at this point that Belair realized that she couldn't control Rhea's full weight and then dropped her clean on the mat.

Did you spot all of these botches or did you see any that are not listed? Have your say in the comments section below...