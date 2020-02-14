NXT TakeOver: Portland - 5 Potential finishes to Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano

The stakes will be high when two of the best NXT Superstars will face off in a grudge match

NXT TakeOver: Portland is just a few nights away, and one of the biggest matches fans are looking forward to is between the two biggest stars NXT has ever produced.

Finn Balor, who returned to NXT late last year after facing defeat at the hands of The Fiend at SummerSlam 2019, will take on NXT’s heartbeat Johnny Gargano in a grudge match.

Balor attacked Gargano to turn heel early upon his return and has since been targetting the former NXT Champion who has done it all on the brand.

Both men have a score to settle, and while this match won’t be a Street Fight unlike the match between Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai during the event, it could certainly turn into an ugly affair.

In this article, we will look at the 5 possible ways this match could end, and the rivalry possibly continue.

#5 Finn Balor wins clean

Balor could take the win with a clean victory

This seems like an unlikely finish at this point, but anything is possible in WWE. Finn Balor has proven to one of the biggest heels in NXT and transformed into a heel from a babyface very smoothly.

Since then, Balor has taken out men like Matt Riddle, Tommaso Ciampa, and Trent Seven in major clashes to prove his dominance. He managed to get relatively clean victories over Riddle and Seven, proving that he was in NXT for business.

With that in mind, Balor is looking to end Johnny Gargano’s career in this fight, and he may very well do so as he is the superior Superstar in this battle.

Gargano is known to be the most diehard Superstar in all of the wrestling industry, and kicks out of several finishers with ease, taking the match to the edge. Balor’s Coup de Grace along with the 1916 DDT is probably the most lethal combos in wrestling today and could work against Gargano. Therefore, there is a good chance that Balor can be the man to lay down Gargano with a couple of his finishers and pick up a good hard-fought clean victory.

