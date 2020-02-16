NXT Takeover: Portland - 5 Surprises that could happen, WrestleMania match confirmed, interference, shock title change

Tonight's show has the potential for a number of surprises

The NXT brand takes over Portland, Oregan tonight for the first time on a Sunday night and for the first time as part of their own weekend. As ever the card for the show is stacked and includes a number of highly anticipated matches, including the showdown between Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor that has been building for the best part of a year.

Rhea Ripley defends the NXT Women's Championship against Bianca Belair, whilst Adam Cole will put Goldie on the line against Tommaso Ciampa, who is hoping to reclaim the title he never lost. Keith Lee battles fellow big man Dominik Dijakovic in a match for the North American Championship.

Elsewhere, The Broserweights will be looking to pick up their first piece of gold as a tag team when they take on The Undisputed Era, and Tegan Nox looks to exact some revenge when she meets her former friend Dakota Kai in a Street Fight.

There may only be six matches on the card for tonight, but the show has the potential to pull off some huge shocks.

#5. The BroserWeights become Champions

The BroserWeights became the latest winners of The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic last month which meant that Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne have been handed the chance to fight for the Tag Team Championships tonight in Portland.

The Undisputed Era have reigned their division for so long that they have become the Tag Team Division in NXT, so it would be a huge shock if the make-shift team of Riddle and Dunne were able to overcome Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly tonight.

Dunne and Riddle have been much needed comic relief over the past few weeks, so it would be a huge shock if they were able to become Champions tonight in Portland.

