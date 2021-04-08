The top 5 performers from NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night One

Night One of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver was filled with the kind of action you'd expect from a Takeover card. There were plenty of impressive showings from some of the best superstars to grace a wrestling ring. If Night Two is anything like it, fans are surely in for a treat.

On this night, we saw high stakes matches, like the NXT UK Championship, the Tag Team titles, and the Women's Championship, all hanging in the balance.

As with any important card, some stars outperformed the rest. On a night like Stand & Deliver, the bar is high for wrestlers to put on a performance worth remembering.

Some of the names on today's list came as no surprise while others were looking to make a name for themselves on the big stage.

Let's look at the 5 superstars who were the top performers on NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night One.

#5. Swerve Scott is the iron man of NXT Stand & Deliver

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

"Swerve Confidence" truly planted his flag in NXT. Scott has had an up-and-down journey since transitioning from 205 Live. It seems he's normally a stepping stone for other talents who are looking to get over.

Scott set out to change this narrative tonight. Isaiah came in with Leon Ruff as the beginning participants of the Gauntlet Eliminator match. He would go on to be the bout's iron man, lasting longer than all the others.

Isaiah Scott also did everything there was to do in the match. When it was him and Ruff, the two put on a high-flying spectacle. When Bronson Reed entered the match, he bumped like crazy. He even had a chance to show off his personality by allying with Cameron Grimes.

Most impressively was Scott's resistance. Many times, it truly seemed he would go the distance and win the Gauntlet match. If NXT is looking for a star in the making, they need look no further than Swerve Scott.

