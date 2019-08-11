NXT TakeOver: Toronto - 4 interesting botches and mistakes you missed as part of the show

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.68K // 11 Aug 2019, 17:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There were a number of interesting botches last night in Toronto

The 26th TakeOver event took place last night for the second time live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada and it definitely gave the main roster something to live up to tonight.

With just five matches on the card, it's easy to imagine that Triple H's brand has stolen the entire weekend once again this year, as NXT has so many times from Brooklyn. This Takeover event has always been one that has lived long in the memories of fans and last night was another huge reason why.

Whilst there were stand out moments throughout the night, there were also a number of botches that eagle-eyed fans may have picked up on. Despite this, it was still one of the most entertaining nights of professional wrestling in a long time.

#4 Who invited Pat McAfee?

Why do WWE keep inviting Pat McAfee back?

Pat McAfee and Sam Roberts obviously do not like one another, but WWE assumes that they are the best panel for these TakeOver events and keep on inviting Pat McAfee back when it's becoming more and more obvious that he doesn't watch the product.

Last night was another example of how much WWE needs someone much better on the kickoff panel for Charley Caruso to then bounce off since he botched a number of his lines and a number of names.

The most embarrassing part of the entire thing was when he didn't even know where TakeOver was being held last night, since he referred to his location as Canadia a number of times, much to the annoyance of many Canadians who were tuning in to watch the show last night.

The kickoff show went smoothly aside from Pat's input, but this isn't the first time he's created controversy online and it's likely that WWE won't change the line up because of it.

1 / 4 NEXT