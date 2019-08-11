NXT TakeOver: Toronto Results August 10th, 2019 TakeOver: Toronto Winners, Grades, Video Highlights

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST

What a way to kick off SummerSlam weekend!

NXT TakeOver: Toronto began with the pre-show where Willian Regal announced the third fall stipulation for the NXT Championship match. The PPV kicked off with the much anticipated NXT Tag Team Championship match.

Street Profits (c) vs. The Undisputed Era (Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish) - NXT Tag Team Championship match

Dawkins dominated O'Reilly in the beginning, keeping him down on the mat. O'Reilly managed to take advantage of a momentary distraction and dragged Dawkins to the corner.

Dawkins wasted no time in bringing Bobby Fish to his corner after Fish tagged in. The Street Profits were making quick tags and dominating Fish. Fish came back with a kick to Montez Ford and a series of strikes brought him down.

O'Reilly was back in the ring as Ford and Dawkins hit Fish with a Double Flapjack. O'Reilly took out Ford, then escaped Dawkins and tagged Fish back in. Dawkins dropped both men but Fish came out with a Flying Elbow and took Dawkins down.

Fish and O'Reilly dragged Dawkins to their corner and suddenly they were dominating the match. O'Reilly managed to keep Dawkins grounded for the most part.

The domination of the Era did not last long though, as Dawkins managed to get to his partner, who entered off the hot tag and decimated them. Ford hit the Spinebuster Slam and went for the People's Elbow. O'Reilly stopped him and dumped Fish to the outside taking him out.

Ford hit a Rock Bottom to Fish and O'Reilly broke the pin. After dumping Dawkins to the outside, O'Reilly and Fish hit a tandem German Suplex DDT for a near-fall on Ford!

O'Reilly was hit by a Spear from Dawkins. Dawkins hit another Spear on Fish and Ford finished with a Frogsplash from the top rope for the three-count.

Result: Street Profits def. The Undisputed Era and retained the NXT Tag Team Championships

Match rating: A

