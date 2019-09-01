NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff - 3 Fantastic botches and mistakes you missed as part of the show

Phillipa Marie

There were a number of interesting botches tonight in Cardiff

NXT's United Kingdom brand took over Cardiff tonight as part of their second live pay-per-view event which boasted all of their Championships on the line as well as a Last Man Standing match between Joe Coffey and Dave Mastiff.

Cesaro was also part of the show since he made his way to Wales to issue an open challenge, which only added to the history that was made on the night since new Tag Team Champions and a new Women's Champion was crowned on the night. It's the first time any WWE Championships have changed hands in Wales as well as the first-ever Welsh Champions since Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster are now the Tag Team Champions.

It was a fantastic night for the United Kingdom as NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff definitely delivered, but even though the show was everything the company hoped for, there were a number of botches that may have gone unnoticed throughout.

#3 Kay Lee Ray lands on her head

Kay Lee Ray is the new Women's Champion but at what cost?

The Women's Championship match pitted former friends Toni Storm and Kay Lee Ray against one another, but even though the two women were somewhat familiar with one another, their match was one of the low points of the night.

The crowd were dead throughout the match and after Kay Lee Ray picked up the win off a Gory Bomb and won the NXT UK Women's Championship from Toni Storm, you could hear a pin drop inside the Motorpoint Arena.

Mid-way through the match there was a scary moment when Kay Lee Ray made her way to the top rope and went for a swanton on the outside. Storm was out of position and because of this Ray landed on her head off the move, the commentary team even made a point of stating just how dangerous the landing was and how lucky Ray was not to be injured from it.

