NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day - Best and Worst - End of Undisputed Era, Possible WrestleMania title match?

Just like every single NXT TakeOver before this, Vengeance Day was a rousing success. It was of typically high quality, with the card being filled with great matches and memorable moments. A Valentine's Day well spent.

Every single match ranged from good to excellent, while we got a huge shocker to close the show. NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day was a near-perfect show that delivered from top to bottom. Any flaws in the event are subjective to tastes or may be based on the lack of a worthy fallout.

Here is the best and worst of NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. It shouldn't come as a major surprise, but the 'Worst' category is nearly empty. If you happen to disagree with any of the points made in this article, please feel free to leave your opinions in the comments section below.

#1 Best - Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez make history at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day

The opening match at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day saw the first-ever female Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners be crowned. As was expected at the start of the tournament, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez won the trophy. They beat Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon in an intense final.

This continues the upward surge in momentum for Gonzalez, in particular, who picked up a dominant victory for Team Candice at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. She even ran Rhea Ripley out of NXT, destroying her in a Last Woman Standing Match one month ago.

Gonzalez and Kai have been on a roll for a while, with their victory here giving them something substantial to show for it. They could very well become the next WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler should be very worried.

The titles absolutely must change hands when Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez challenge for them. NXT would book the women's tag team division with much more care than RAW and SmackDown ever did. It would also be sweet to see Dakota Kai get her long-awaited revenge on Shayna Baszler, who was a major thorn in her side in NXT.