NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day - Ranking the build-up to every match

The latest NXT TakeOver is just around the corner, with Vengeance Day set to take place in the Capitol Wrestling Center tomorrow, February 14th. The pay-per-view will also be airing on WWE Network, the last NXT TakeOver to do so before the streaming service moves to Peacock.

At the time of writing, five matches have been announced, with three NXT titles on the line. As well as this, the winners of both Dusty Classic Tag Team Tournaments will earn a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championships, and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Overall, the matches on the card have been hotly anticipated, and have been built up over the past few weeks on the Black and Gold brand of WWE.

Here is the build-up to every match at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day ranked.

#5 Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Kushida (NXT North American Championship match)

Johnny Gargano is currently in his third reign as NXT North American Champion, after defeating Leon Ruff and Damian Priest in a Triple Threat match. Gargano is the first-ever NXT Superstar to win the North American Championship on three occasions, and before this was the only two-time holder of the title.

Since late 2020, Gargano has developed his own faction, The Way, led by himself and his wife Candice LeRae, with Austin Theory and Indi Hartwell along for the ride. During the rivalry that has been building against Kushida, Gargano has had The Way by his side, and even claimed that Kushida broke his arm on the go-home episode of NXT - before this was debunked by General Manager William Regal.

Advertisement

After this, Austin Theory took on Kushida, but the bout ended in disqualification after Gargano kicked his rival, and he and Theory began attacking Kushida, until Dexter Lumis appeared.

The match between Johnny Gargano and Kushida at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day is sure to be great, and the arrival of Dexter Lumis has hinted that he may be involved in the rivalry.