5 top performers at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day

Last night's NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day saw the black and gold brand's stars come together to deliver a stellar series of matches.

The winners of both the men's and inaugural women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments were crowned. Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai defeated Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart to earn a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Later in the show, NXT newcomers MSK beat Grizzled Young Veterans for an NXT Tag Team Championship shot.

On the same night, Io Shirai retained her NXT Women's Championship over her rivals Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez. Johnny Gargano also defeated Kushida to continue his reign as NXT North American Champion.

In the main event, Finn Balor successfully defended the NXT Championship against Pete Dunne. After the match, fans were stunned when Adam Cole attacked both Balor and Undisputed Era stablemate, Kyle O'Reilly.

Here are the top performers from NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

#5 NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai

After the three women had antagonized one another over the past few weeks on NXT, Io Shirai came face to face with her rivals Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez in a Triple Threat match. They hit hard in a fast-paced match, but the NXT Women's Champion slightly outshone her rivals.

In the match, Io Shirai put her body on the line to keep the NXT Women's Championship. In one standout spot, the star scaled a lighting rig and dove onto both Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez.

In the end, Io Shirai retained the NXT Women's Championship with a moonsault to Mercedes Martinez from nowhere before securing the pin. The match's finish may set up a further one-on-one feud between Shirai and Toni Storm, which would be great to see.