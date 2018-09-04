Predictions for NXT Takeover: War Games 2 Match Card

NXT Takeover: War Games 2 is the next NXT Takeover event.

NXT Takeover: War Games 2 will take place on November 17, 2018, in the Staples Center Arena in Los Angeles, California. While the War Games match will obviously be the main attraction, don’t be surprised if other matches steal the show (that was the case when Aleister Black and Velveteen Dream stole the show last year.) This year’s NXT Takeover: War Games will likely include an NXT Championship match, an NXT Women’s Championship, and 2 singles matches involving NXT’s rising stars.

#5 The Velveteen Dream vs Keith Lee

The Velveteen Dream's entrance at the first NXT Takeover War Games

This will be the match to kick off the show. Velveteen Dream claimed that he wanted EC3 to 'bask' in his experience when they were feuding. On the other hand, Keith Lee likes to use the catchphrase "bask in my glory". That is a direct hint that these two superstars will be involved in a rivalry sooner or later. Many would hope that these two superstars would start a rivalry as Velveteen Dream is a great first rivalry for debuting NXT superstars. After his rivalry with Ricochet, Ricochet ended up becoming North American Champion proving just how beneficial a rivalry with the Velveteen Dream can be. Hopefully, this rivalry will do wonders for both wrestlers just as the Dream's rivalry with Ricochet did. While a main roster call-up for Velveteen Dream has been rumored, it would be better for Dream to spend a little bit more time in NXT so that he can continue to work on his already impressive in-ring game by facing an amazing competitor in Keith Lee. Keith Lee is an incredible athlete who’s move set will look great on an excellent seller like the Velveteen Dream. In the end, Velveteen Dream will be able to learn a lot from a competitor as good as Keith Lee before hopefully becoming NXT Champion next year.

