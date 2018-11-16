NXT Takeover: War Games II Predictions

Joshua Mckenney FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 423 // 16 Nov 2018, 02:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

With NXT Takeover: War Games II just two days away, the card is definitely more than anticipated. All your favorites from the black and yellow brand take center stage for Survivor Series Weekend. This Saturday, NXT will bring forth what is the second annual War Games after William Regal brought it back in 2017. With every match being either for a championship, or because of a feud, this definitely isn't the PPV to miss. Doing well to showcase their passion and love for this form of entertainment, it is expected that NXT will bring down the house once again this Saturday. Here are predictions for NXT: War Games II.

#4 Aleister Black vs Johnny Gargano

Ever since Gargano costed Black the NXT Championship, this match has been highly-anticipated for some time now. For those that don't know, Aleister Black was in a match against Gargano's former best friend Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship. Aleister Black lost due to interference from Gargano. They confronted each other on NXT TV and Aleister Black hit Gargano with the Black Mass.

Sometime later, Black was found beaten and laying helplessly. So that raised a question in the minds of fans everywhere. Who was it that attacked Aleister Black. That question would soon be answered as it was revealed to be none other than Johnny Gargano. So from Aleister's standpoint, this is a chance for him to get back at Johnny for costing him the title and laying him out.

From Gargano's point of view, if he can defeat Black then maybe he can look forward to having Tommaso Ciampa all to himself. Both have something to prove in this matchup, a win for either one could set up a future NXT championship opportunity.

Prediction: Johnny Gargano wins, going on to face the NXT Champion at next NXT PPV

1 / 4 NEXT