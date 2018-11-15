×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

NXT TakeOver: War Games II Preview

Brandon Ewing
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
199   //    15 Nov 2018, 11:40 IST

NXT TakeOver: War Games II Logo
NXT TakeOver: War Games II Logo

NXT TakeOver: War Games II is just a few days away and the card looks very impressive. We officially have four matches on deck, with three of them easily being main event caliber bouts just on name value alone. Without any further ado, let’s dive right in and check out the card, shall we?

#4 Shayna Bazsler vs Kairi Sane- NXT Women's Championship

NXT Women's Championship: 2-out-of-3 Falls Match: (C)Shayna Baszler vs Kairi Sane
NXT Women's Championship: 2-out-of-3 Falls Match: (C)Shayna Baszler vs Kairi Sane

The history between these two fierce women is beginning to grow and build with each passing battle they share inside the squared circle. Their rivalry began way back at last year’s Mae Young Classic when Kairi Sane defeated Shayna Baszler to win the tournament.

This one victory over Shayna Baszler continued to eat away at her with each passing day that went by. Both women went on to make their respective debuts in NXT, with Shayna Baszler attacking Kairi Sane on the December 27th 2017 episode of NXT. The two women would have their rematch in February on NXT.

Shayna Baszler would defeat “The Pirate Princess” on this night, getting her revenge win and redeeming her one loss from the Mae Young Classic. The two women would officially reignite their rivalry this past August, as they would go one-on-one for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV.

Kairi Sane defeated Shayna Baszler on this night to capture the NXT Women’s Championship for the first time in her career. Her reign as NXT Women’s Champion was short-lived, however, as she would drop the championship title back to Shayna Baszler at WWE Evolution on October 28th.

The victory gave Shayna Baszler her 2nd reign as champion, and the first woman to ever hold the NXT Women’s Championship twice. Weeks later, as previously reported here on Sportskeeda, NXT General Manager William Regal announced that Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane would face each other one more time for the NXT Women’s Championship, but with an added twist. The match would officially be a 2-out-of-3 Falls match!

Who will walk out of NXT TakeOver: War Games II was your new and undisputed NXT Women’s Champion? Will this truly be the end of the Shayna Baszler/Kairi Sane saga?


1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NXT TakeOver: WarGames II Undisputed Era Johnny Gargano Tommaso Ciampa
Brandon Ewing
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
I am 33 years old. Engaged. I have two beautiful children. I am currently a contributor to WrestlingINC.com and Sportskeeda. I am a professional wrestling journalist with past experiences contributing to PWPNation and 411Mania. I have been a huge fan of pro wrestling since the age of five. My favorite wrestler of all-time is Sting. I watch a variety of wrestling promotions, such as: WWE, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Major League Wrestling (MLW), and NXT.
4 awesome things that must happen at NXT Takeover: WarGames
RELATED STORY
NXT TakeOver: WarGames II - 4 twists we could see at the...
RELATED STORY
3 potential new NXT champions
RELATED STORY
3 potential new NXT Tag Team Champions
RELATED STORY
Spoilers: Predicting the card for NXT TakeOver: War Games II
RELATED STORY
Predictions for NXT Takeover: War Games 2 Match Card 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Shayna Baszler vs Kairi Sane set for TakeOver:...
RELATED STORY
NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 predictions
RELATED STORY
6 Things to Expect for NXT Following TakeOver: Brooklyn IV
RELATED STORY
Ranking all 5 matches from NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us