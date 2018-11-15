NXT TakeOver: War Games II Preview

Brandon Ewing FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Preview 199 // 15 Nov 2018, 11:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

NXT TakeOver: War Games II Logo

NXT TakeOver: War Games II is just a few days away and the card looks very impressive. We officially have four matches on deck, with three of them easily being main event caliber bouts just on name value alone. Without any further ado, let’s dive right in and check out the card, shall we?

#4 Shayna Bazsler vs Kairi Sane- NXT Women's Championship

NXT Women's Championship: 2-out-of-3 Falls Match: (C)Shayna Baszler vs Kairi Sane

The history between these two fierce women is beginning to grow and build with each passing battle they share inside the squared circle. Their rivalry began way back at last year’s Mae Young Classic when Kairi Sane defeated Shayna Baszler to win the tournament.

This one victory over Shayna Baszler continued to eat away at her with each passing day that went by. Both women went on to make their respective debuts in NXT, with Shayna Baszler attacking Kairi Sane on the December 27th 2017 episode of NXT. The two women would have their rematch in February on NXT.

Shayna Baszler would defeat “The Pirate Princess” on this night, getting her revenge win and redeeming her one loss from the Mae Young Classic. The two women would officially reignite their rivalry this past August, as they would go one-on-one for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV.

Kairi Sane defeated Shayna Baszler on this night to capture the NXT Women’s Championship for the first time in her career. Her reign as NXT Women’s Champion was short-lived, however, as she would drop the championship title back to Shayna Baszler at WWE Evolution on October 28th.

The victory gave Shayna Baszler her 2nd reign as champion, and the first woman to ever hold the NXT Women’s Championship twice. Weeks later, as previously reported here on Sportskeeda, NXT General Manager William Regal announced that Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane would face each other one more time for the NXT Women’s Championship, but with an added twist. The match would officially be a 2-out-of-3 Falls match!

Who will walk out of NXT TakeOver: War Games II was your new and undisputed NXT Women’s Champion? Will this truly be the end of the Shayna Baszler/Kairi Sane saga?

1 / 4 NEXT