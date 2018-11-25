×
NXT Takeover: War Games II Report Card

blake sexton
77   //    25 Nov 2018, 03:51 IST

NXT Takeover War Games II was another success as a pay per view.
NXT Takeover War Games II took place this past Saturday, starting at 7 pm on the WWE Network. The pay-per-view card featured an impromptu match between Matt Riddle & Kassius Ohno, a 2-out-of-3 falls match for the NXT Women's Championship between Shayna Baszler & Kairi Sane, a match between Johnny Gargano & Aleister Black, an NXT Championship match between Tommaso Ciampa & the Velveteen Dream, and a War Games match between the Undisputed Era & the team of the War Raiders, Ricochet, & Pete Dunne.

Kassius Ohno vs Matt Riddle

Kassius Ohno took a quick loss.
Result: Matt Riddle immediately defeats Kassius Ohno via pinfall with a Running Bicycle Knee.

Grade: B-

Analysis: There was not a lot of action in this match to grade. This did present Matt Riddle as a star. Matt Riddle literally hijacked NXT Takeover War Games: II and the crowd loved every single minute of it. Matt Riddle was extremely over and already looks like one of WWE's biggest future stars. It is nice that Matt Riddle was given an opportunity to shine at an NXT Takeover event this early in the year. It would have been nice to see a little bit more of a match between these superstars since they both definitely have the talent inside of them to have a great match.

However, the squash match worked with the storyline of this match. Kassius Ohno talked a lot of trash about Matt Riddle calling him a "shiny new toy". Matt Riddle then simply proved him wrong. If there is a rematch between Matt Riddle & Kassius Ohno at some point in the near future on an episode of NXT, all will be forgiven. This can potentially lead to a heel turn from Kassius Ohno or even a potential call-up to the main roster. Kassius Ohno can also possibly look for retribution as late as NXT Takeover: Phoenix although that would be pretty surprising. Meanwhile, Matt Riddle can possibly feud with Adam Cole or even Aleister Black.


