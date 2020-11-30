WWE NXT is all geared up for another edition of TakeOver: WarGames this December. This will be the fourth time NXT Superstars will compete at WarGames, and it will also be the fourth time the Undisputed ERA will be competing in a WarGames match.

The Undisputed ERA won their first-ever WarGames contest but have faced defeat in the previous two editions of the match. Adam Cole will be looking to end this extremely personal rivalry with Pat McAfee this time around, while The Kings of NXT will be out to prove a point.

While there are many Superstars who could run interference during the match, we could end up getting a very clean match with Undisputed ERA playing the faces for the first time around.

The Kings of NXT will be looking to score their first victory as a faction, and McAfee could end up going to any extent to prove his claim of being the best four-man faction in WWE currently.

With so much on the line, fans can expect a highly physical and entertaining contest where we will most likely get a conclusive ending.

With that in mind, we will look at the five potential finishes to the match between Undisputed ERA and Kings of NXT at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

#5 Killian Dain returns to haunt The Kings of NXT at TakeOver: WarGames

While Undisputed ERA have been the prime target of the Kings of NXT, let’s not forget that the heels viciously beat down Drake Maverick and Killian Dain a month ago.

Advertisement

Dain has been out of action since Pete Dunne rammed him with a car door, and rest assured, The Beast of Belfast will be looking for some revenge.

Undisputed ERA may not have made many friends in NXT, but it seems like Pat McAfee, and his faction has already made a few enemies. Their past actions could come back to haunt them at TakeOver: WarGames, and we could watch Dain appear alone or with Maverick to attack the Kings of NXT at the show to weaken their side.

If WWE is planning to hand the Kings of NXT a loss during their first outing, then they could use outside interference to help cushion their loss. Dain could end up being the perfect Superstar to cost the Kings of NXT their first big match at TakeOver: WarGames.